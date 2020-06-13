Trying to bowl like you my little brother: Yuzvendra Chahal to Kuldeep Yadav

While international cricket across the world is yet to begin amid coronavirus pandemic, Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has posted a throwback video of him dimissing New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill during an ODI clash between the two sides.

The 29-year-old took to his official Instagram account and shared the video in which he could be seen removing Guptill by disturbing the destructive opener's off-stump with an unplayable delivery during the third ODI of the three-match series between India and New Zealand in February 2020.

"This feeling #specialone," Chahal captioned the post.

Soon, Chinamam bowler Kuldeep Yadav-- who often fight with Chahal for a place in India's Playing XI--lauded the leg-spinner for his good show.

He commented, "Well bowled sirji". To which, Chahal replied," Trying to learn from you my lil brother."

Meanwhile, West Indies swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle too joined the conversation and mocked,"You overstepped the line, no ball!!! Umpire."

In reply, Chahal trolled Gayle by calling him 'uncle'.

"Haha uncle still last night effect?," Chahal commented.

Notably, both Kuldeep and Chahal have been quite instrumental in India`s success in T20Is in the last couple of years. Whenever these two bowlers play together, their numbers are excellent and so is India's win percentage.

Chahal has been quite active on social media ever since cricket was distrupted in March due to the coronavirus crises. He is also attracting a lot of attention these days by sharing videos at regular intervals on social networking app TikTok.

Chahal was set to represent Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was originally slated to take place from March 29 to May 24 but was postponed indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the wake of COVID-19.