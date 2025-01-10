Following India Women's six-wicket victory over Ireland in the first match of the series on Friday, Women in Blue opener Pratika Rawal said that she had a good start in the game at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. Rawal was named the 'Player of the Match' following her 89-run knock while chasing Ireland's total of 238.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Pratika Rawal said that it helped her to have Smriti Mandhana on the crease. The youngster added that they had to carry on the momentum. The opener added that she looks to play big shots in the upcoming matches.

"I'm comfortable [while playing]! It helps a lot [having Mandhana]. I enjoy watching from the other end. It eases me down. We were just trying to keep it simple. We had a really good start. We just had to carry on the momentum. At the end, Tejal played really well. I'm just trying to do what I do best... just keeping it one match at a time. Whenever the ball is in my slot, I look to play big shots; otherwise, I look to take singles," Pratika Rawal was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

During the run chase, openers Smriti Mandhana (41 runs from 29 balls, 6 fours and 1 six) and Pratika Rawal (89 runs from 96 balls, 10 fours and 1 six) gave India a good kickstart.

Tejal Hasabnis (53* runs from 46 balls, 9 fours) put up a show and made a solid partnership with Pratika to chase down the target. Tejal and Pratika cemented a 116-run partnership which helped India chase down the target in just 35 overs.

In the end, Tejal and Richa Ghosh (8* runs from 2 balls, 2 fours) stayed unbeaten on the crease and assisted India clinched a six-wicket victory over Ireland. Aimee Maguire led the Irish bowling attack with her three-wicket haul in the eight-over spell. However, it was not enough to restrict the given target. Earlier, Ireland won the toss and sent India to field first in the first ODI match of the series in Rajkot.

Ireland captain Gaby Lewis (92 runs from 129 balls, 15 fours) displayed a stupendous performance in the first inning, with the help of her knock the visitors propelled to 238/7 after batting first.

Leah Paul (59 runs from 73 balls, 7 fours) stood up against the Indian bowling attack and added a few crucial runs on the board. At the end of the first inning, Coulter Reilly (15* runs from 26 balls, 1 four) and Georgina Dempsey (6* runs from 3 balls, 1 four) stayed unbeaten on the crease and took Ireland to 238/7 after the end of 50 overs. Priya Mishra led the Indian bowling attack following her two-wicket haul in the nine-over spell. Sayali Satghare also picked up her maiden international wicket on Friday.