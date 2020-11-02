Twitter India launches seven new custom emojis for Women's T20 Challenge

Twitter India and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday joined hands to launch seven new custom emojis around the women’s cricket league, Women's T20 Challenge 2020.

Three teams namely Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity will take part in the tournament, which will feature four matches from November 4 to November 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

While Supernovas will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana will serve as the captain of Trailblazers. Indian women's ODI team skipper Mithali Raj will lead Velocity.

"Once again, live cricket is bringing joy to people across the country and the roar of the fans is loud and clear on Twitter. Sports are real-time by nature and so is Twitter. It is little wonder then that fans are turning to the service for live sports conversations and shared experiences as they can’t be in the stadium or even the same room as their friends to watch a game," the microblogging website said in a statement.

"To enhance user experience this season, We have launched seven new custom emojis around the league, as well as for its teams and the respective captains," the statement added.

Fans will be able to activate these emojis by Tweeting with the following hashtags: #MithaliRaj or #Mithali, #Harmanpreet or #Harman, #Smriti or #SM18, #WomensT20Challenge, #Velocity, #Supernovas and #Trailblazers.

It's finally that time of year! #JioWomensT20Challenge is back. Who else is excited?! Don't forget to use #Mithali or #MithaliRaj to cheer me on. Get ready for the best season yet! #Velocity — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) November 2, 2020

It's finally that time of year! #WomensT20Challenge is back. Who else is excited?! Don't forget to use #Harman or #Harmanpreet to cheer me on. Get ready for the best season yet! #SUPERNOVAS pic.twitter.com/X9fQYxTknm — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) November 2, 2020

It's finally that time of year! #JioWomensT20Challenge is back. Who else is excited? Don't forget to use #Smriti or #SM18 to cheer me on. Let's go #Trailblazers pic.twitter.com/RvYXg4t4j8 — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) November 2, 2020

This is the first time that an Indian women's sports league has got its own Twitter emoji. In 2017, Mithali Raj became the first woman cricketer from India to get an emoji during the Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Through these unique emojis, fans will be able to show instant support to their favourite teams and players on Twitter during the matches. Fans will also be able to follow and participate in live conversations.