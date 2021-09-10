हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

Twitterati FUME at 'Jarvo' as India vs England 5th Test stands cancelled

Twitterati FUMES at 'Jarvo' as India vs England 5th Test stands cancelled (Twitter/drhemantgujjar)

After a series of COVID positive cases emerged in the Indian camp, the country's cricket board BCCI mutually agreed with ECB to cancel the fifth and final Test between India and England, scheduled to start on Friday in Manchester. 

An official statement was released by both the parties in this regard, with BCCI even stating that they are looking for a possible window to reschedule the contest. 

The series witnessed great competition, which included some brilliant batting by England skipper Joe Root, and Indian opening pair Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. However, one incident from the series that has caught a lot of eyeballs is 'Jarvo'. 

Jarvo, who dons Team India jersey with the number 69, thrice interrupted the proceedings in the series. His actions, which saw him getting a lifetime suspension from entering Headingly stadium and getting arrested, have earned him a fair amount of traction. 

Moments after the fifth Test was cancelled, Jarvo hit top trends on Twitter, with fans pointing ECB's negligence in crowd management. Here are a few tweets:

Jarvo crashed the venue at Lord's pretending to be one of the Indian fielders. He then crashed the scene in the third and fourth Test as a batsman and then a bowler.  

