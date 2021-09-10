Twitterati FUME at 'Jarvo' as India vs England 5th Test stands cancelled

After a series of COVID positive cases emerged in the Indian camp, the country's cricket board BCCI mutually agreed with ECB to cancel the fifth and final Test between India and England, scheduled to start on Friday in Manchester.

An official statement was released by both the parties in this regard, with BCCI even stating that they are looking for a possible window to reschedule the contest.

The series witnessed great competition, which included some brilliant batting by England skipper Joe Root, and Indian opening pair Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. However, one incident from the series that has caught a lot of eyeballs is 'Jarvo'.

Jarvo, who dons Team India jersey with the number 69, thrice interrupted the proceedings in the series. His actions, which saw him getting a lifetime suspension from entering Headingly stadium and getting arrested, have earned him a fair amount of traction.

Moments after the fifth Test was cancelled, Jarvo hit top trends on Twitter, with fans pointing ECB's negligence in crowd management. Here are a few tweets:

And to think Jarvo so easily entered and exited the ground. — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) September 10, 2021

You should have told this when Jarvo was continuously invading the pitch breaking the covid bubbles and @ECBcricket security didn't do anything #ManchesterTest https://t.co/gccEhqpgUy — Abhishek Das (@_abhishek_das_) September 10, 2021

P.S : We are talking about a board that could not control Jarvo running onto the field three times in a series ! #INDVENG — Arjun Mody (@arjunmody01) September 10, 2021

ECB should forfeit the entire series for allowing Jarvo on the pitch three times. — वरुण (@varungrover) September 10, 2021

So jarvo was sochi samjhi saazish by ECB. Connect the dots — jasmine (@TiredOfProcess) September 10, 2021

The Bio-bubble we were all hearing about in the last few months was never a priority in the current Ind-Eng series.

1. Jarvo breached the security line 3 times.

2. Mostly it was a full house in Stadium.

We cannot expect a very secure Covid-free environment with such conditions. — Aditya Paliwal (@AdiPali2016) September 10, 2021

Jarvo crashed the venue at Lord's pretending to be one of the Indian fielders. He then crashed the scene in the third and fourth Test as a batsman and then a bowler.