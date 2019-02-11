Twitterati go berserk after ICC recreates John Lennon's 'Imagine' song for MS Dhoni

The cricket fans all across the world were left puzzled after the official Twitter handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a flurry of lyrical tweets dedicated to former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who appeared in his 300th T20 game during the third match against New Zealand on Sunday.

Undoubtedly, the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman and one of the best finishers in the world has a crazy fan following. But it seems that Dhoni has got a new diehard fan in the form of the world's cricket governing body.

When Dhoni headed into his record T20 match, the ICC's official Twitter handle recreated the lyrics of John Lennon classic 'Imagine' and made a series of tweets on the former Indian skipper.

Here is the series of tweets which the ICC posted:

"Imagine there’s no umpire

It’s easy if you try. — ICC (@ICC) February 10, 2019

"No one to signal boundary,

Or raise both hands into the sky — ICC (@ICC) February 10, 2019

"Imagine all the bowlers

Running in all dayyyyy… — ICC (@ICC) February 10, 2019

"Imagine there's no Dhoni

It's so very hard to do. — ICC (@ICC) February 10, 2019

"No one to catch or stump you

And no banter, too — ICC (@ICC) February 10, 2019

"Imagine all the batsmen

Running twos and threeeeees. — ICC (@ICC) February 10, 2019

"You may say I’m a seamer,

But I’m not James Anderson. — ICC (@ICC) February 10, 2019

"I hope someday you’ll edge behind

And the cordon will appeal as one! — ICC (@ICC) February 10, 2019

"Imagine there’s no winter

I wonder if you can? — ICC (@ICC) February 10, 2019

"No need for nets or covers

Just working on that tan — ICC (@ICC) February 10, 2019

"Imagine all the matches

Played all year rounddddd... — ICC (@ICC) February 10, 2019

Ooooohhhh [everyone now] — ICC (@ICC) February 10, 2019

"You may say I’m a seamer

But I’m not James Anderson.

I hope someday you’ll edge behind

And the cordon will appeal as one!" — ICC (@ICC) February 10, 2019

The array of tweets left social media followers in shock with many posting that either the ICC 's account has been hacked or it has been turned into the Indian veteran's fan club.

It is not the first time that the ICC has showcased their love for Dhoni.

A few days back, a Japanese multimedia artist, named Yoko Ono, asked the Twitter for some advice which will help him shine and it was the ICC who were prompt to reply.

"Never leave your crease with MS Dhoni behind the stumps!" the global cricket governing body had replied.

Dhoni, who has the most number of stumping to his name in international cricket with 191, once again showed his antics behind the stumps on Sunday when he dismissed New Zealand opener Tim Siefert to get the breakthrough for India in the match.

Interestingly, the 37-year-old took just 0.099 seconds to rattle Seifert's stumps off Kuldeep Yadav's delivery during the third T20I at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

India, however, eventually slumped to a narrow four-run defeat in that match to hand New Zealand a 1-2 win in the three-match series.

