Two Odisha cricketers banned for 2 years over age-fudging

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has imposed a two-year ban on two cricketers from Odisha for allegedly submitting fake age certificates. 

According to sources, the country's cricket board decided to ban Rajesh Mohanty and Krishna Palai for two years in what came as a stern action on age fudging in Odisha Cricket Association (OCA).

Reflecting on the suspension, OCA secretary confirmed that the two players have been banned for age concealing attempt.

More details on the matter are awaited. 

BCCI, Odisha Cricket Association, Cricket
