Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2832592https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/two-time-world-cup-winning-captain-appointed-west-indies-head-coach-2832592.html
NewsCricket
DAREN SAMMY

Two-Time World Cup Winning Captain Appointed West Indies Head Coach

Daren Sammy, who has been leading the West Indies white-ball teams as head coach since 2023, will officially take charge of the Test side from April 1, 2025. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2024, 11:22 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Two-Time World Cup Winning Captain Appointed West Indies Head Coach

Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy was on Monday named the head coach of the regional men's cricket team across all formats.

Cricket West Indies director of cricket Miles Bascombe made the announcement during the board's quarterly press conference in St. Vincent.

Sammy, who has been leading the West Indies white-ball teams as head coach since 2023, will officially take charge of the Test side from April 1, 2025.

He succeeds Andre Coley as the coach of the red-ball team.

"It’s an honour to represent the West Indies in any capacity," the two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain stated in a Windies Cricket post on X.

Sammy also added that he is ready for the challenge to help the Test team. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia
DNA Video
DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
DNA Video
DNA: Women to Receive Rs. 2100 Under Kejriwal’s New Scheme! How?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Bangladesh’s Deadly Plot Against India
DNA Video
DNA: Sarataj Horse Gains Spotlight Ahead of Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Fairness Cream Company Penalized for False Claims
DNA Video
DNA: Israeli Airstrikes Devastate Syria in 48 Hours
DNA Video
DNA: Can Heart Think? Shocking Scientific Discovery
NEWS ON ONE CLICK