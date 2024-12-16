Two-Time World Cup Winning Captain Appointed West Indies Head Coach

Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy was on Monday named the head coach of the regional men's cricket team across all formats.

Cricket West Indies director of cricket Miles Bascombe made the announcement during the board's quarterly press conference in St. Vincent.

Sammy, who has been leading the West Indies white-ball teams as head coach since 2023, will officially take charge of the Test side from April 1, 2025.

He succeeds Andre Coley as the coach of the red-ball team.

"It’s an honour to represent the West Indies in any capacity," the two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain stated in a Windies Cricket post on X.

Sammy also added that he is ready for the challenge to help the Test team.