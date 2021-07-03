हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
WI vs PAK

Two West Indies cricketers collapse on field within 10 minutes during T20I against Pakistan - WATCH

Both the players were assisted by medics before being stretchered off the ground and taken to a nearby hospital.

Two West Indies cricketers collapse on field within 10 minutes during T20I against Pakistan - WATCH
File image (Source: Twitter)

In an absolute freak incident, West Indies players – all-rounder Chinelle Henry and batswoman Chedean Nation collapsed on the ground in separate incidents, during the second T20I against Pakistan Women in Antigua on Friday. Henry and Nation were immediately taken to the hospital, where they were ‘conscious and stable’, according to a Cricket West Indies spokesperson. Both the incidents took place within a span of 10 minutes and despite that, the match was not forfeited. Though the reasons for the sudden collapse are still unknown, it is reported that both the players are stable now.

Later, Cricket West Indies stated that both Henry and Nation were taken to the hospital for medical attention. It was later reported that both players were conscious and stable and will remain in the hospital for further assessment.

 

During the fourth over of Pakistan’s run chase in Antigua, all-rounder Henry suddenly fainted and fell unconscious onto the turf.

The 25-year-old was assisted by medics before being stretchered off the ground and taken to a nearby hospital.

Later in the same innings, 34-year-old Windies player – Chedean Nation, also collapsed on the field and was transported to the same hospital for medical attention.

Notably, after the two players fell unconscious, West Indies continued with two fielding substitutes. The match also had a rain interruption, in which the hosts prevailed by seven runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Post-match, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said in a statement: "Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation were taken to hospital for medical attention. Both Henry and Nation are conscious and stable at hospital and are being assessed."

West Indies coach Courtney Walsh extended his 'full support' to the two players. "It isn't very easy in those conditions and situations. I'm just happy that the team was able to go over the line for those two ladies who weren't with us, and we're just waiting on all the information that we can get. They have our full support and we'll be riding with them as well."

West Indies made 125/6 after batting first with Kycia Knight top-scoring with 30 runs. For Pakistan, Fatima Sana grabbed two wickets for 18 runs in four overs. In reply, the tourists could muster only 103/6 in 18 overs. Five of their players were run-out.

With the win, West Indies now have an unassailable lead in the series, with the last T20I scheduled in Antigua on Sunday.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WI vs PAKChinelle HenryChedean NationWest Indies
Next
Story

India vs SL 2021: Shikar Dhawan-led Indian team starts training in Colombo

Must Watch

PT7M53S

Uttarakhand: Inside Story of Tirath Singh Rawat's resignation