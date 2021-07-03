Two West Indies cricketers collapse on field within 10 minutes during T20I against Pakistan - WATCH

In an absolute freak incident, West Indies players – all-rounder Chinelle Henry and batswoman Chedean Nation collapsed on the ground in separate incidents, during the second T20I against Pakistan Women in Antigua on Friday. Henry and Nation were immediately taken to the hospital, where they were ‘conscious and stable’, according to a Cricket West Indies spokesperson. Both the incidents took place within a span of 10 minutes and despite that, the match was not forfeited. Though the reasons for the sudden collapse are still unknown, it is reported that both the players are stable now.

Later, Cricket West Indies stated that both Henry and Nation were taken to the hospital for medical attention. It was later reported that both players were conscious and stable and will remain in the hospital for further assessment.

Match between Pakistan and West Indies women cricketers continues ... Suddenly West Indies women cricketer fainted and collapsed . She was shifted to a nearby hospital. Hopefully she will recover soon.

VC: @windiescricket#WIWvPAKW #WIWvsPAKW pic.twitter.com/OjhJmWioeO — Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) July 2, 2021

During the fourth over of Pakistan’s run chase in Antigua, all-rounder Henry suddenly fainted and fell unconscious onto the turf.

The 25-year-old was assisted by medics before being stretchered off the ground and taken to a nearby hospital.

Later in the same innings, 34-year-old Windies player – Chedean Nation, also collapsed on the field and was transported to the same hospital for medical attention.

Scary scenes here during 2nd T20I The on air commentators confirm that one more West Indian player has collapsed. #WIWvPAKW #WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/g9zjvAN72c — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) July 2, 2021

Notably, after the two players fell unconscious, West Indies continued with two fielding substitutes. The match also had a rain interruption, in which the hosts prevailed by seven runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Post-match, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said in a statement: "Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation were taken to hospital for medical attention. Both Henry and Nation are conscious and stable at hospital and are being assessed."

West Indies coach Courtney Walsh extended his 'full support' to the two players. "It isn't very easy in those conditions and situations. I'm just happy that the team was able to go over the line for those two ladies who weren't with us, and we're just waiting on all the information that we can get. They have our full support and we'll be riding with them as well."

West Indies made 125/6 after batting first with Kycia Knight top-scoring with 30 runs. For Pakistan, Fatima Sana grabbed two wickets for 18 runs in four overs. In reply, the tourists could muster only 103/6 in 18 overs. Five of their players were run-out.

With the win, West Indies now have an unassailable lead in the series, with the last T20I scheduled in Antigua on Sunday.