U19 World Cup Final India U19 vs England U19 Toss News: ENG opt to bat; check Playing 11s here

England captain Tom Crest won the toss and opted to bat first in the final of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022.

Tom Prest after winning the toss says, "We will have a bat first, pitch looks a good one and obviously scorecard pressure, chasing in a finals is always hard. To put 230 against them (Afghanistan) and then defend how we did gives us great confidence going into this game. We are playing the same team."

India captain Yash Dhull also wanted to bat first, given the condition of the wicket says, "We also wanted to bat first. We take it game by game and we play with a positive mindset. Change of venue doesn't bother us. No changes in the playing eleven for us."

India U19 (Playing XI): Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dinesh Bana(w), Kaushal Tambe, Raj Bawa, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

England U19 (Playing XI): George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest(c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton(w), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden