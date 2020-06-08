UAE cricketers return to training as coronavirus restrictions ease

The players of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), including captain Ahmad Raza, have returned to training at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy in Dubai recently after the government eased coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Though the UAE cricketers reunited after three months apart, they have split training sessions in small groups according to return-to-play safety guidelines in order to stop the further spread of coronavirus.

Speaking after returning to training after three long months, UAE skipper Raza said that it was good to see everyone after so long and that all the players kept a good distance throughout the session.

“Being three months into this, we have trained our brains so that, when we see anyone we know we can’t shake hands, or hug, or do anything like that.When I walked in at 12.50pm, I just shouted, ‘Hello, boys, salam alaikum,’ and walked past everyone.Everyone kept a good distance throughout the training session, but it was good to see everyone," the National quoted Raza as saying.

Raza, who trained in a four-man group alongside Imran Haider, Chirag Suri and Mohammed Ayaz, said it was quite different to bowl with a mask on, but this is the first step to get back to normality.

“It felt different, but this is the new normal. It is the first step to getting back to normality.We are working within the guidelines of the ICC and the sports councils.It was strange bowling with a mask on but for the past three months we have been crying to get back, so we are not complaining," he said.

Raza also informed that he barely recognised his long-time teammate Rohan Mustafa when he returned to nets as he has lost 10 kgs.

“It was good to see Ronny [Mustafa]. He is looking like a 19-year old now. He has lost 10kgs, thanks to home training and a good diet," he added.

Mustafa, on the other hand, confirmed he has lost 10 kgs during coronavirus lockdown following a fitness challenge set down by his close friend and Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza.

“For the first week when corona started, I wasn’t doing anything. I spoke to my friends Umar Shah and Sikandar Raza, and we decided we needed to look after ourselves.Sikky told me he was on a diet. I said, ‘Please, don’t challenge me. If you do, I will do anything to beat you.’“After that, I started a diet, and it was very strict. Every sweet thing, I love it – but I stopped everything. I didn’t touch anything. Even tea, I don’t take a single sugar in it now," Mustafa said.