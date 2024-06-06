New Delhi: The Ugandan cricket team celebrated their first ever T20 Cricket World Cup victory in style after defeating Papua New Guinea. The match even though it was a low scoring game was not short of its dramas. Uganda was able to bowl out PNG for just a total of 77 runs. Despite a low target of just 77 runs to chase with 120 balls in hand, Uganda faced a lot of problems in getting over the finishing line. Uganda lost their first three wickets within the first 3 overs and then further succumbed to a score of 26/5 by the seventh over. The chances of victory at this point for the Ugandans were slim. Decent batting by Riazat Ali Shah and Juma Miyagi who both scored 35 and 13 runs respectively helped Uganda cross the line and register their first ever T20 World Cup win.

Uganda captain - Pretty special win for us, first win at the World Cup. Doesn't get more special than this. Super proud of this group of guys, put in the work, to get a win for their country at the World Cup is very special. It's been quite a journey, 3-4 years of very hard work… pic.twitter.com/VeBafCRVbb June 6, 2024

Uganda Captain Overjoyed After Win

Following their dramatic win, the Ugandan cricket team players with their Captain Brian Masaba lined up near the boundary line to show their thanks and gratitude towards the fans who had travelled all the way from Africa to support them. The celebrations by the players did not stop there, rather several videos have gone viral on social media of the players taking to song and dance as a show of their joy. After the match the Ugandan captain Masaba had this to say- "First win at the World Cup, it doesn't get more special than this. I'm super proud of this group, the work they put in. To get a win for their country at a World Cup, its pretty special."

A Tough Journey Ahead

Uganda's journey to the T20 World Cup was not an easy one, to get to this stage they first had to get through the African qualifying stage and this came at the cost of Zimbawe who did not make it to this World Cup. Zimbawe is a long term and a full time member of the ICC. It now remains to see how the Ugandan cricket team and it's players perform for the rest of the World Cup as they are all set to face powerhouses New Zealand and West Indies up next.