Umar Akmal suspended under Anti-Corruption Code

Akmal last played for Pakistan in August 2019 against Sri Lanka in a T20I game.

File Image

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday (February 20) suspended Umar Akmal with immediate effect under Article 4.7.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, which means he cannot take part in any cricket-related activity pending the investigation being carried out by PCB`s Anti-Corruption Unit.

"As this is an ongoing investigation, the PCB will not make any further comments," read the PCB statement.

His suspension comes after alleged misconduct involving Umar Akmal during a fitness test. Akmal allegedly misbehaved with a staff member after a failed fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators are allowed to apply for Umar Akmal`s replacement in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020. 

The defending champions will take on two-time former winners Islamabad United in the opening match, which will commence later in the day.

Akmal last played for Pakistan in August 2019 against Sri Lanka in a T20I game.

