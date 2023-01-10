topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
UMRAN MALIK

Watch: Umran Malik bowls fastest ball in history of Indian cricket, betters his own record - Check

Mohammed Shami is third on the list for bowling the fastest delivery. He racked up his pace to 153.3 kph while Navdeep Saini is fourth recording 152.85 kph on the speed gun.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 08:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Watch: Umran Malik bowls fastest ball in history of Indian cricket, betters his own record - Check

Umran Malik, an Indian paceman, ignited the speed gun on Tuesday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati by bowling a 156 kph delivery versus Sri Lanka. Malik broke his personal mark to overtake another Indian pacer. The fast bowler delivered the ball in the second over of his opening spell (the 14th over of the inning). In the first T20I match against Sri Lanka, the right-arm pacer beat out Jasprit Bumrah's record by clocking in at 155 kph on the speed radar. The pacer, who was born in Jammu, beat Bumrah's previous record of 153.36 kph to become the fastest Indian bowler.

Also Read: Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: Can Virat break Sachin's record of scoring most centuries in ODI cricket? - Check

The delivery was not only the fastest of the match but was pivotal too as it got rid of Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka who was bamboozling the Indian attack up until then.

Malik turned the match on its head for the hosts as Shanaka was dismissed for 45 off 27 balls on the 155 kph lightning-quick delivery, leaving Sri Lanka in a spot of bother needing 34 off 20 balls with just three wickets in hand.

Mohammed Shami is third on the list for bowling the fastest delivery. He racked up his pace to 153.3 kph while Navdeep Saini is fourth recording 152.85 kph on the speed gun.

However, Malik has attained speeds greater than 155 kph. He clocked in 156.9 kph while playing in the IPL 2022 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad against Delhi Daredevils. The delivery was the second fastest of IPL 2022 just behind Lockie Ferguson's 157.3 kph delivery.

Virat Kohli's 45th ODI century and half-centuries from the Indian openers propelled India to their 22nd 300-plus ODI total against Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match series.

Shubhman Gill (70) and Rohit Sharma (83) laid a perfect platform for the Indian batters as they stitched a 143-run opening stand. Virat's 113 made sure that India did not lose momentum as KL Rahul (39) and Shreyas Iyer (28) chipped in with useful cameos as the hosts posted a mammoth total of 373 runs.

Live Tv

Umran MalikUmran Malik news updateumran malik newsUmran Malik updateUmran Malik videoUmran Malik viral videoUmran Malik watchUmran Malik fastest ballUmran Malik fast ball videoIND vs SL 1st ODIIND vs SL 1st ODI news updateIND vs SL 1st ODI newsIND vs SL 1st ODI updateIndia vs Sri Lanka 1st ODIIndia vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI news updateIndia vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI newsIndia vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974
DNA Video
DNA: 'Postmortem' of police's theory in Kanjhawala case