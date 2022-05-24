Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik became the talk of the talk for his raw pace in IPL 2022. Umran became the fastest Indian bowler in IPL's history this season when he bowled a 157 kmph ball against Delhi Capitals. Along with his furious deliveries, he was also among the wickets as he finished fourth in the highest wicket-takers list in IPL's league stage. Rewarding the 22-year-old for his performance in the IPL, BCCI selected him for the T20I series against South Africa. Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin on Monday expressed that Umran Malik's workload needs to be managed or else he will succumb to injuries.

Umran Mailk deserves to be picked in test team. Managing his workload is critical, failing which he can succumb to injures.

Hope he is provided the support an express fast bowler needs.#UmranMalik #IPL2022 — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) May 23, 2022

Umran Malik got a maiden India call-up for a five-match T20I series against South Africa at home, which will start from June 9 onwards. The express quick bowler from Jammu has picked up 22 wickets in 14 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this IPL season at an average of 20.18 and an economy rate of 9.03.

The selection committee on Sunday named India's squad for the South Africa ODI series. KL Rahul will lead the team and wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant will be the vice-captain for the five-match T20I series against South Africa starting June 9.