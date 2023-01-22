Umran Malik is not...: Former Pakistan pacer compares Haris Rauf with India's fastest bowler ever - Check

Umran Malik and Haris Rauf have been compared by former Pakistani fast bowler Aaqib Javed. Umran is new to the system but Haris has played international cricket for a while. The pace of Pakistan's speedster, who plays for the national team in all formats, has troubled the hitters. Malik, on the other hand, has made his limited-overs cricket debut.

"Umran Malik is not as trained and fit as Haris Rauf. In his first spell he bowls around 150 KMPH but in his 7th or 8th over his speed drops to 138 KMPH. The difference between Kohli and the rest of the batters is the same with Haris and the rest of the bowlers. He is very disciplined, he follows a certain diet and he sticks to it. I have not seen a single Pakistan bowler who has a diet like Haris. No one has a clear lifestyle like him. Bowling 160 KMPH is not a big deal for me, but bowling at the same speed throughout the match is very crucial," Aaqib Javed said in an interview.

Umran is currently a part of tbe ongoing ODI series against the Tom Latham-led team but has failed to find a place in the playing XI.

There was so much joy in watching Sachin send Aaqib Javed, the Indian tormentor, to the cleaners. This was the third of best-of-three finals. Sachin had played an amazing knock in the first final as well https://t.co/gY4Q9kUyEE January 18, 2023

Earlier, India pacer Mohammed Shami was all praise for Umran for his consistency. "There's only one piece of advice I want to give. I don't think it's easy to play against the pace that you have. Just that we need to work a little on line and length. If we can get a command over it, we can rule the world. You have a lot of power, future is bright. Best wishes for you, hope you do well," said Shami to Umran in a video on bcci.tv.

On Saturday, Shami was at his vintage best, scything through the New Zealand batting line-up with seam movement to pick 3/18 in six overs and set the base for a comprehensive eight-wicket victory, giving India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.