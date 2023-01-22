topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
UMRAN MALIK

Umran Malik is not...: Former Pakistan pacer compares Haris Rauf with India's fastest bowler ever - Check

Umran is currently a part of tbe ongoing ODI series against the Tom Latham-led team but has failed to find a place in the playing XI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 07:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Umran Malik is not...: Former Pakistan pacer compares Haris Rauf with India's fastest bowler ever - Check

Umran Malik and Haris Rauf have been compared by former Pakistani fast bowler Aaqib Javed. Umran is new to the system but Haris has played international cricket for a while. The pace of Pakistan's speedster, who plays for the national team in all formats, has troubled the hitters. Malik, on the other hand, has made his limited-overs cricket debut.

Also Read: Umran Malik can rule world if...: Mohammed Shami makes BIG statement ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI - Watch

"Umran Malik is not as trained and fit as Haris Rauf. In his first spell he bowls around 150 KMPH but in his 7th or 8th over his speed drops to 138 KMPH. The difference between Kohli and the rest of the batters is the same with Haris and the rest of the bowlers. He is very disciplined, he follows a certain diet and he sticks to it. I have not seen a single Pakistan bowler who has a diet like Haris. No one has a clear lifestyle like him. Bowling 160 KMPH is not a big deal for me, but bowling at the same speed throughout the match is very crucial," Aaqib Javed said in an interview.

Umran is currently a part of tbe ongoing ODI series against the Tom Latham-led team but has failed to find a place in the playing XI.

Earlier, India pacer Mohammed Shami was all praise for Umran for his consistency. "There's only one piece of advice I want to give. I don't think it's easy to play against the pace that you have. Just that we need to work a little on line and length. If we can get a command over it, we can rule the world. You have a lot of power, future is bright. Best wishes for you, hope you do well," said Shami to Umran in a video on bcci.tv.

On Saturday, Shami was at his vintage best, scything through the New Zealand batting line-up with seam movement to pick 3/18 in six overs and set the base for a comprehensive eight-wicket victory, giving India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Live Tv

Umran MalikUmran Malik news updateumran malik newsUmran Malik updateAaqib JavedAaqib Javed news updateAaqib Javed newsAaqib Javed updateHaris RaufHaris Rauf news updateHaris Rauf newsHaris Rauf updateIND vs NZ 3rd ODIIND vs NZ 3rd ODI news updateIND vs NZ 3rd ODI newsIND vs NZ 3rd ODI updateIndia vs New Zealand 3rd ODIIndia vs New Zealand 3rd ODI newsIndia vs New Zealand 3rd ODI updateIndia vs New Zealand 3rd ODI news update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
DNA Video
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surgery' of 'Anti-India Mindset' of Western Media
DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu