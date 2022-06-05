हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Umran Malik

Umran Malik says THIS about breaking Shoaib Akhtar's record of fastest ball in international cricket ahead of India vs South Africa T20 series

Malik credited his statemate, Abdul Samad, for the pace he got in his bowling. Malik and Samad both are from Jammu & Kashmir state and have been practicing together since childhood.

Umran Malik says THIS about breaking Shoaib Akhtar's record of fastest ball in international cricket ahead of India vs South Africa T20 series
Source/Twitter

Umran Malik has emerged as the fastest bowler India has ever produced in the last two seasons of IPL playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad. After an outstanding season in IPL 2022, Umran got his maiden call up for Team India for the T20 series against South Africa at home starting from June 9.  With Umran consistently bowling around 150 kph, cricket fans are curious if he could break Shoaib Akhtar's fastest delivery record of 161 kph. Opening up on the same question, Umran has said that he is not focusing on Akhtar's record. 

Many young Indian bowlers impressed the experts and fans with their sheer pace in the recently concluded IPL 2022 but Malik was the standout performer because of his raw pace. The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer had a breakout season as he picked 22 wickets in 14 matches and often clocked speeds in excess of 150 kmph. For his impressive performance in IPL 2022, Malik got the Emerging Player award.

"My focus is not on that record right now. I want to bowl well, bowl in the right areas and help my country win all five matches against South Africa. I want to keep it 150 or above to maintain my body and strength," Umran told News24 Sports.

The 22-year-old seamer consistently produced quick deliveries in the IPL 2022. He bowled the second fastest delivery of the season 157 kph after Lockie Ferguson (157.3 kph) surpassed him in the final.

Malik credited his statemate, Abdul Samad, for the pace he got in his bowling. Malik and Samad both are from Jammu & Kashmir state and have been practicing together since childhood.

"Abul motivated me a lot. Whenever I used to bowl to him, he would say I am bowling slow. So, then I would deliver with more pace. And then the gym and proper exercise helped me in this," Umran added.

