‘Unbelievable Player’: Washington Sundar Reserves Big Praise On Nitish Reddy After His Maiden Test Ton In Boxing Day Test

India’s star all-rounder Washington Sundar reserved big praise on Nitish Kumar Reddy after he slammed his maiden Test hundred in the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Reddy took 171 balls to reach the three-figure mark, helping India’s trail to 116 runs at Stumps on Day 3 on Saturday.

The 21-year-old player remained on 105 off 176 balls which included 10 fours and a six. On the other hand, Sundar also played well as he made 50 runs before Nathan Lyon snared him.

“Nitish Reddy is an unbelievable player. Mentally very strong. This century here at MCG will be remembered forever. Nitish is someone who gives 100% in everything. That's his motive in life. It is very pleasing for us to watch,” Sundar said in the press conference.

“One thing about Gauti bhai, Rohit bhai is they always tell us to keep fighting. No matter what the situation is, they always tell us, fight hard,” Sundar added.

Nitish Reddy also became the third-youngest Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar and Rishabh Pant to make a century on Australian soil. After India sustained two quick blows in the form of Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, the duo of Nitish and Sundar put together 127 runs for the eighth wicket.

On the back of this century, Nitish also became the second leading run scorer in the ongoing series. As of now, he has smashed 284 runs at an average of 71 and a strike rate of 66.98 in six innings from four Tests.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(vc), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.