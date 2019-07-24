close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Heather Knight

Uncapped Mady Villiers named in England squad for Women’s Ashes T20Is

Uncapped spinner Mady Villiers has been named in the 15-member England squad for the three-match Women’s Ashes T20I series against Australia, beginning July 26 at the Essex County Cricket Club in Chelmsford. 

Uncapped Mady Villiers named in England squad for Women’s Ashes T20Is
Image Credits: ICC official website

Uncapped spinner Mady Villiers has been named in the 15-member England squad for the three-match Women’s Ashes T20I series against Australia, beginning July 26 at the Essex County Cricket Club in Chelmsford. 

Coming to bat at No.9, the 20-year-old Essex spinner smashed an unbeaten half-century for England's Academy in a recent warm-up clash against Australia A at Marlborough. Her performance seems to have impressed the national selectors who have decided to give a chance to Villiers in the upcoming Women's T20 Ashes series. 

Meanwhile, England skipper Heather Knight will continue to lead the T20I squad against Australia. 

Earlier this month, Australia retained the Ashes against England by taking a lead of 8-2 across formats after the one-off Test between the two sides ended in a draw. However, the Heather Knight-led side still has a chance to achieve a 2017-like 8-8 parity if they achieve a clean sweep of the T20I series. 

Reflecting on the same, Knight said that England women bounced back strongly against Australia in 2017 and that they would look to replicate the same going into the upcoming series. 

“It’s almost like a one-off IT20 series and we need to give it everything across these last three matches. We came back strongly in Australia in 2017 and it would feel very different if it ended 8-8. That has to be our aim now and we want to finish strongly," the ICC official website quoted Knight as saying. 

The full squad is as follows: 

 Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Jenny Gunn, Amy Jones, Laura Marsh, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Taylor, Mady Villiers, Lauren Winfield and Danni Wyatt

 

 

Tags:
Heather KnightEnglandAustraliaWomen's T20I AshesMady Villiers
Next
Story

Six teams bidding for final ICC U-19 World Cup spot in Division 1 Europe Qualifier

Must Watch

PT14M8S

Bollywood celebs concerned over lynching, use of 'Jai Sri Ram' as war cry, write to PM Modi