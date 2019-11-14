Uncapped Sarah Glenn earns maiden call-up in England women squad against Pakistan

Leg-spinner Sarah Glenn has received a maiden call-up in the 15-member England women squad for the three-match ODI and as many T20Is against Pakistan, beginning December 9 at Kinrara Academy Oval in Malaysia.

20-year-old Glenn has got the nod in the national squad in the wake of her impressive performances at this year's Women's Cricket Super League, where she bagged 11 wickets for semi-finalists Loughborough Lightning at a strike rate of 18.72.

Meanwhile, pacer Freya Davies--who made her last appearance for England during the three-match away T20I series against Sri Lanka in March--has been recalled in the national squad.

All-rounder Mady Villiers, whose only international appearance for the national side came in a T20I during this year's Ashes series in July, has been retained for Pakistan's limited-over fixtures.

Reflecting on the upcoming series against Pakistan, England women skipper Heather Knight said that the tour would provide a great opportunity to start a new era with some new talented face.

"We're looking forward to getting out there and getting back to international cricket. It's been a few months since our last game and there's been a fair bit of change in that time so this tour is an opportunity to start a new era and move forward. There's a few younger faces in the group but also a lot of proven talent. I'm really happy with the group and we can't wait for the next few months," the International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Knight as saying.

The full England squad is as follows:

Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Kirstie Gordon, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt.