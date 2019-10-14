Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah set to take charge as BCCI secretary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah is set to take charge as the new secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), while BJP MP Anurag Thakur's brother Arun Dhumal will become the new treasurer of the BCCI.

The names of Jay Shah and Arum Dhumal were finalised at a meeting conducted on Sunday between the members of the BCCI in Mumbai. During the meeting, it was also decided that former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly will be the new BCCI president. Currently, CK Khanna is the acting BCCI President. Also, Brijesh Patel will take over as IPL chairman.

For his part, Ganguly said that it will be a challenge for him to look after the "biggest organisation" in the cricket world. "I am happy with the appointment because this is the time when BCCI's image has got hampered and it's a great opportunity for me to do something," Ganguly was quoted as saying by India Today.

The last date to file the nominations for BCCI elections is October 14 (Monday) and the election is scheduled to take place on October 23. On October 10, the BCCI had barred eight state units out of the 38 from attending the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on October 23.

In the AGM meeting, Ganguly will represent the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), while Rajat Sharma and Mohammed Azharuddin will attend as the representatives of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) and Hyderabad Cricket Association, respectively.