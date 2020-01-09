हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chris Gayle

'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle bids adieu to Instagram, dances like no one's watching in last post

In the videos, Chris Gayle flaunts his moves and burns the dance floor along with other women.

&#039;Universe Boss&#039; Chris Gayle bids adieu to Instagram, dances like no one&#039;s watching in last post
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@chrisgayle333

New Delhi: West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle had loads of fun at a party recently, video from which he posted on Instagram. The 'Universe Boss', as he is fondly called, has shared multiple videos of himself dancing like no one's watching and with the post, he announced that he is logging off from Instagram and will join TikTok now. 

In the videos, Gayle flaunts his moves and burns the dance floor along with other women. "#iAmTheMovie - Imma logout from Instagram on this note!! Catch me on #TikTok where the #UniverseBoss will #rock #iThankYouBye #iToldYouImTheGreatestOfAllTime #40ShadesOfGayle #KingOF2020 #IMLit," he captioned his post.

Gayle joined TikTok last week. In the very first video that he has posted, he appeared at the end of the clip. Before him, a couple of young guys face the camera and strike a few poses. Then, Gayle, clad in light grey shorts and a deep grey T-shirt with the word "attitude" written on it, came into the frame and strikes a pose of swagger. His trademark grin and rasta hairdo were very much in place.

On the work front, Chris Gayle is currently with the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), in which he represents Chattogram Challengers. 

