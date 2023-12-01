Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2023 12th T20 Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UH Vs BK LLC 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

It will be a battle of two of India's finest left-handed batters and bowlers as Suresh Raina's Urbanisers Hyderabad takes on Irfan Pathan-led Bhilwara Kings. Not to forget, both Irfan and Raina are best of friends and their pair will be exciting to watch on the stage of the Legends League Cricket today. On the points table, Hyderabad are placed at the third number 3 spot with 2 wins from 3 games while Kings have just 1 win from 4 games and have been in a losing spree. Kings need to win today to stay afloat in the tournament.

Check LIVE streaming details of Urbanisers Hyderabad Vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket match

When will the Urbanisers Hyderabad Vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket match be played?

Urbanisers Hyderabad Vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket match is scheduled to be played on Friday, December 1.

Where will the Urbanisers Hyderabad Vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket match be played?

Urbanisers Hyderabad Vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket match is scheduled to be played at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu

What time will the Urbanisers Hyderabad Vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket match start?

Urbanisers Hyderabad Vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket match is scheduled to start at 3:00 IST.

How to live stream Urbanisers Hyderabad Vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket match?

Urbanisers Hyderabad Vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket match can be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

How to watch Urbanisers Hyderabad Vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket match on TV?

Urbanisers Hyderabad Vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket match can be televised live on Star Sports network.

What are the full squads of Urbanisers Hyderabad Vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket match?

Bhilwara Kings Squad: Lendl Simmons, Tillakaratne Dilshan(w), Iqbal Abdulla, Robin Bist, Irfan Pathan(c), Yusuf Pathan, Christopher Barnwell, Solomon Mire, Jesal Karia, Pinal Shah, Anureet Singh, Shane Watson, Prosper Utseya, Dhammika Prasad, William Porterfield, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Rahul Sharma, Tim Murtagh

Urbanrisers Hyderabad Squad: Dwayne Smith, Martin Guptill, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Suresh Raina(c), Peter Trego, Stuart Binny, Amit Paunikar(w), Jerome Taylor, Devendra Bishoo, Pawan Suyal, Chris Mpofu, Tino Best, Chamara Kapugedera, Morne Morkel, Pragyan Ojha, Sudeep Tyagi, Yogesh Nagar, Tirumalsetti Suman, Asghar Afghan, Mohnish Mishra, Milind Kumar, Shivakant Shukla