Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket 2023 15th T20 Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UBH Vs MT LLC 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

Urbanrisers Hyderabad take on Manipal Tigers today in Match 15 of Legends League Cricket 2023. Both the teams are expected to take them game lightly yet use it as a practice match to get ready for the playoffs. Not to forget, a win for both the sides will guarantee them a top two finish which ensures they they get another chance to book a place in the final.

Currently Hyderabad are at third spot with 3 wins from 4 matches and Manipal Tigers at second place with same number of wins. What differentiates them is the NRR. However, uf Hyderabad beat Tigers today, they will jump to the top with 8 points. Leaders Gujarat Giants have played all their league matches and have 7 points from 5 matches.

Hence, this is not a dead rubber by any stretch of imagination. Harbhajan Singh's Manipal Tigers will look to put out their best in the field to stop Suresh Raina-led Urbanrisers Hyderabad from jumping into top 2 and stopping them from playing the first qualifier. India Capitals are the fourth team to have made the playoffs with only 3 points.

When will the Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match be played?

Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket match is scheduled to be played on Monday, December 4.

Where will the Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match be played?

Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket match is scheduled to be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

What time will the Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match start?

Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket match is scheduled to start at 6.30 pm IST.

How to live stream Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match?

Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket match can be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

How to watch Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match on TV?

Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket match can be televised live on Star Sports network.

What are the full squads of Ubanisers Hyderabad vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match?

Manipal Tigers Squad: Kyle Coetzer, Chadwick Walton(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Amit Verma, Angelo Perera, Mohammad Kaif, Thisara Perera, Imran Khan, Praveen Kumar, Harbhajan Singh(c), Mitchell McClenaghan, Pankaj Singh, Amitoze Singh, Parvinder Awana, Corey Anderson, Praveen Gupta, David White, S Badrinath, Robin Uthappa, Hamilton Masakadza

Urbanrisers Hyderabad Squad: Dwayne Smith, Martin Guptill, Rikki Clarke, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Suresh Raina(c), Peter Trego, Asghar Afghan, Stuart Binny, Amit Paunikar(w), Pawan Suyal, Chris Mpofu, Shadab Jakati, Tirumalsetti Suman, Mohnish Mishra, Devendra Bishoo, Milind Kumar, Shivakant Shukla, Yogesh Nagar, Sudeep Tyagi, Pragyan Ojha, Morne Morkel, Chamara Kapugedera, Tino Best, Jerome Taylor