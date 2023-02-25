Urvashi Rautela Shares Photo In Golden Dress on 29th Birthday, Fans Want Pakistan Cricketer Nassem Shah To Wish Her - Check

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela made headlines recently after she was spotted wearing a golden mini-bodycon dress ahead of her birthday celebrations. While some social media users praised her fit and toned physique, others took the opportunity to tease her with references to cricketers Rishabh Pant and Naseem Shah.

One user commented, "Pant bhaiyyaa kese hai Urvashi bhabhi ji" while another wrote, "Rishabh ki sachi diwani h ye." Despite Pant's apparent lack of interest, Urvashi has been pursuing him for the past eight to nine months. She has also expressed an interest in Naseem Shah, wishing the Pakistani cricketer a happy birthday on social media.

Naseem responded to Urvashi's message, thanking her for her well wishes. Although it took him a day to respond, fans were surprised that he even acknowledged the Bollywood actress. However, Urvashi has a reputation for stalking and has been accused of using her pursuit of Pant as a publicity stunt.

Despite her efforts, Pant has apparently ignored Urvashi's advances, leading her to shift her focus to Naseem Shah. The actress has been known to attend India matches in an attempt to get Pant's attention, but to no avail.

Overall, while Urvashi Rautela's fashion choices may have drawn attention to her, her pursuit of cricketers has caused controversy and criticism. Some see her actions as harmless fun, while others believe that she is crossing boundaries and using her fame for inappropriate purposes. Regardless, her behavior has certainly caused a stir on social media and among fans of both Bollywood and cricket.