Nisarg Patel

USA cricketer Nisarg Patel suspended over illegal bowling action

Image Credits: ICC official website

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that USA’s Nisarg Patel has been suspended from bowling in international cricket after an independent reassessment found his bowling action to be illegal.

The latest assessment revealed that the amount of elbow extension in Patel’s bowling action was still above the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted in the ICC regulations.

In accordance with Article 11.1 of the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations, Patel’s international suspension will be recognised and enforced by all National Cricket Federations for domestic cricket events played in their own jurisdiction. 

However, pursuant to Article 11.5 of the Regulations and with the consent of USA Cricket, Patel may be able to bowl in domestic cricket events played under the auspices of USA Cricket, the ICC press release stated.

On February 11, Patel was originally reported after the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 fixture between Oman and USA in Kathmandu, Nepal following which the Expert Panel declared his bowling action to be illegal.

It is to be noted that the American bowler can apply for a reassessment after modifying his bowling action in accordance with clause 4.5 of the Regulations.
 

 

Nisarg PatelUSA cricketICCcricket news
