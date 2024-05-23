USA vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch USA vs BAN Match In India Online And On TV Channel?

Bangladesh will be looking to better their performance when they take on USA in the 2nd game of the three-match T20I series on Thursday. In the opening clash, Bangladesh received a huge blow in hands of the hosts, losing the game by five wickets. The fact that Bangladesh conceded such a heavy defeat to USA is testimony to the fact that no team can be taken lightly in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, starting soon, in US and West Indies.

Bangladesh are not playing a second-string side. Shakib Al Hasan is a part of the team and T20I mainstays such as Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar and Najmul Hossain Shanto are also in the playing 11s.

Batting first in the first match, Bangladesh could manage just 153 for 6 in the alloted 20 overs. Towhid Hridoy hit a 47-ball 58 while Mahmudullah stroked a quickfire 31. But apart from these two knocks, there were not other takeaways.

USA batter struggled against the likes of Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam and Mahedi Hasan but they manage to get past the winning mark.

Here's all you need to know about the 2nd T20I between USA and Bangladesh:

When is USA Vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 match?

The second T20I match between USA Vs Bangladesh will be played on May 23, Thursday at 8.30 pm IST.

When is USA Vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 match being played?

The USA Vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 match will be played at the Prairie View Cricket Complex, Houston.

Where to watch USA Vs Bangladesh 2nd T20?

In India, the USA vs Bangladesh T20I series will not be available to watch on TV. But the fans in India can watch all the action via livestream of the game on Fancode with a pass. There are two passes. In Rs 45, you can watch all the matches of this series while you can watch one match for Rs 25.

USA vs Bangladesh: Squads

United States Squad: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel(w/c), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Ali Khan, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Milind Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nisarg Patel, Shayan Jahangir

Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali(w), Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanvir Islam, Tanzid Hasan