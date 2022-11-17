'Use Burnol': Wasim Jaffer hit back at Michael Vaughan for trolling him, check here

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer, every now and then, comes up with a series of brilliant tweets, especially when India are engaged in a cricket match. He had, in the process, become a rival of sorts for former England captain Michael Vaughan. Jaffer and Vaughan can be seen engaged in a stiff battle of their own on the social media website and app. Jaffer had previously posted a video when England were bowled out for a low total in a Test match and Jaffer had taken potshots at Indian cricketer when Men In Blue were bowled out for just 36 in Adelaide.

The banter continued at the T20 World Cup 2022. With England knocking India out of with a 10-wicket win, Vaughan had a good time on Twitter. On Wednesday (November 16), the banter was taken to another level when Vaughan quote retweeted a news of Jaffer getting a batting coach role with IPL franchise Punjab Kings. He tweeted: Someone who got out to me is a batting coach."

Jaffer posted an epic reply. He did not choose words but posted a meme of Hulk with a Burnol in his hand. That tweet has gone viral now as Jaffer hit back at Vaughan in epic style.

Take a look at Jaffer vs Vaughan banter below:

Someone who got out to me is a batting coach !!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/Xnopz9341I — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 16, 2022

Punjab Kings will look to rebuild their squad ahead of the IPL 2023 at the mini-auction that is to be held on December 23 in Kochi. PBKS took a tough decision to release their former captain Mayank Agarwal while retaining the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh. The other key players released by Punjab are Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma. Punjab Kings will go shopping big time in the auction, with Rs 32.2 crore left in their purse.