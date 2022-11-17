topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
WASIM JAFFER

'Use Burnol': Wasim Jaffer hit back at Michael Vaughan for trolling him, check here

Ex-India cricketer Wasim Jaffer roasted England's Michael Vaughan again on Twitter, Read here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 01:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Use Burnol': Wasim Jaffer hit back at Michael Vaughan for trolling him, check here

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer, every now and then, comes up with a series of brilliant tweets, especially when India are engaged in a cricket match. He had, in the process, become a rival of sorts for former England captain Michael Vaughan. Jaffer and Vaughan can be seen engaged in a stiff battle of their own on the social media website and app. Jaffer had previously posted a video when England were bowled out for a low total in a Test match and Jaffer had taken potshots at Indian cricketer when Men In Blue were bowled out for just 36 in Adelaide.

The banter continued at the T20 World Cup 2022. With England knocking India out of with a 10-wicket win, Vaughan had a good time on Twitter. On Wednesday (November 16), the banter was taken to another level when Vaughan quote retweeted a news of Jaffer getting a batting coach role with IPL franchise Punjab Kings. He tweeted: Someone who got out to me is a batting coach." 

Jaffer posted an epic reply. He did not choose words but posted a meme of Hulk with a Burnol in his hand. That tweet has gone viral now as Jaffer hit back at Vaughan in epic style. 

Take a look at Jaffer vs Vaughan banter below: 

Punjab Kings will look to rebuild their squad ahead of the IPL 2023 at the mini-auction that is to be held on December 23 in Kochi. PBKS took a tough decision to release their former captain Mayank Agarwal while retaining the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh. The other key players released by Punjab are Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma. Punjab Kings will go shopping big time in the auction, with Rs 32.2 crore left in their purse.

Live Tv

Wasim JafferMichael VaughanWasim Jaffer trolls Michael VaughanJaffer roasts VaughanWasim Jaffer vs Michael Vaughan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts in Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi changes the world order!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of 'Ground Water' of Landfill Sites
DNA Video
DNA: When the United Nations organization UNESCO was formed in 1945
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 16, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'PM Modi's policy' end the war?
DNA Video
DNA: Intel made the First Single-Chip Micro-Processor in 1971
DNA Video
DNA: What is the truth of Shraddha and Aftab's relationship?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are big companies laying off employees?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing population a burden or a boon for the earth?