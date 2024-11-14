‘Using Them To Perfection’: Parthiv Patel Lauds Arshdeep Singh After His Heroics In IND vs SA Third T20I

Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel lauded Arshdeep Singh after his brilliant bowling in the third T20I against South Africa on Wednesday, November 13 at SuperSport Park, Centurion. The Punjab-based bower starred with the bowl as he took three wickets after giving away 37 runs in his four overs of a spell.

The left-arm pacer gave seven runs in the first over but conceded a few runs against Ryan Rickleton who hammered him for a boundary and a six. Arshdeep then scalped the wicket of the opener batter and came to bowl against in the 18th over and ended up snaring Heinrich Klaasen (41 off 22).

“He can actually bowl well in all phases of the game. We saw him bowl with the new ball. And he has improved his death bowling. He has got the variation of yorkers, plus he bowls his knuckle balls and he has got good bouncers as well. A lot of bowlers have variations, but the way he has been using his variations and the timing of those work really well,” said Patel on Sports18.

“He understands the game, he knows where his field is and he knows the strength of the other batters. He is using them to perfection. You know you are going to go for runs, but executing the difficult balls under pressure and keeping calm is I think Arshdeep's strength,” he added.

After picking up three wickets in the third T20I, Arshdeep became the second leading wicket-taker for India in the shortest format of the game with 92 wickets in 59 matches.

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is), Tristan Stubbs.