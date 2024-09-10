Usman Khawaja On India Australia Rivalry: 'Indians Love Beating Australians In Any Form Of Cricket'

IND vs AUS: As the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) approaches, the cricketing world is abuzz with anticipation of what is widely regarded as one of the sport's most intense rivalries, India versus Australia. The series, set to commence on November 22, features the top two teams in Test cricket, adding an extra layer of excitement. Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has shared his thoughts on the significance of the rivalry.

"We're the world number one and number two teams really over the last two years. We were there at the last World Test Championship together. The rivalry has always been huge. I take it as a sign of respect, and I know that Indians love beating Australia in any form of cricket," Khawaja said, according to Star Sports.

"The tradition that Australia has had over so many years as being one of the dominating teams in world cricket has staked that reputation," he added. He emphasized the tradition of excellence that Australia has maintained over the years which has cemented its reputation as a dominant force in world cricket.

"I think for Indians it's always been the case to beat Australia," Khawaja noted. Khawaja also pointed out that the rise of Indian cricket, particularly through the Indian Premier League (IPL), has added another dimension to this rivalry.

The recent success of the Indian team, including back-to-back series wins in Australia, has intensified the competition. "More recently, you know, since the rise of India and IPL and everything else that happened, it's the same way with Australia against India. And particularly since India's beaten Australia in Australia the last two times.... It just means a little bit more," he added.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage. The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.