Usman Khawaja

Aussie cricketer slams teams pulling out of PAK tour, says 'Money talks, nobody would say no to India'

England followed New Zealand in pulling out of Pakistan tour, citing security concerns, dealing a massive blow to the country's efforts to bring back international cricket.

New Zealand cancelled their limited-over series against Pakistan citing security concerns.

Melbourne: Pakistan-born Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja says "money talks" and no team would say no to touring India but it is "easy for players and organisations" to turn down assignments in Pakistan or Bangladesh.

England followed New Zealand in pulling out of Pakistan tour, citing security concerns, dealing a massive blow to the country's efforts to bring back international cricket.

"I feel it's very easy for players and organisations to say no to Pakistan, because it's Pakistan. I think the same thing would apply too, if it were Bangladesh. But nobody would say no to India, if they're in the same situation," Khawaja was quoted as saying by 'The Australian Associated Press'.

"Money talks, we all know that, and that's probably a big part of it. They keep proving time and time again through their tournaments that they're a safe place to play cricket. I think there's no reason why we shouldn't go back," said the cricketer who moved to Australian from Pakistan with his family at the age of five.

Khawaja said he would happily travel to Pakistan to play. Australia are scheduled to tour Pakistan next year. "There's a lot of security. Heavy, heavy security. I've heard nothing but reports about people feeling safe."

"Even talking to the guys during the PSL about what it's like...They would say the same thing to me 'like 10 years ago, maybe not, but now 100 percent'."

