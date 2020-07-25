Usman Khawaja, wife Rachel McLellan blessed with a baby girl--Pic inside

Australian left-handed batsman Usman Khawaja and wife Rachel McLellan--who were expecting their first child--are blessed with a baby girl.

The 33-year-old took to his official Twitter handle to confirm the news and share the picture of him with his wife and the new-born baby.

Along with the picture, Khawaja also revealed that he and McLellan have named their daughter 'Aisha'.

"Alhamdulillah, so grateful to be blessed with our first child Aisha . Like her dad she hates the cold! #babygirl #mashallah #mygirl #twotone #halfandhalf," he wrote along with the picture.

Khawaja and Rachel got hitched on April 6, 2018 at Sunshine Coast. Notably, Rachel converted to Islam prior to their wedding.

Earlier in February, the Australian batsman had announced that the couple is expecting their first baby.

On a professional front, top-order batsman Usman Khawaja got a nod in the Australian preliminary squad for the tour of United Kingdom despite missing out on central contract earlier this month.

Australia are likely to tour England for three-match ODI series and as many T20Is in September.

Khawaja has not appeared for the national side for more than a year now. He featured for Australia during their campaign at the 2019 ICC World Cup.However, he was forced to rule out of the prestigious tournament prior to the semi-final clash due to hamstring injury.