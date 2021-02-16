Uttarakhand CM orders probe into Wasim Jaffer's resignation following allegations of communal bias

New Delhi: Days after the controversy surrounding the resignation of former cricketer Wasim Jaffer as the head coach of Uttarakhand's cricket team surfaced, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has ordered a probe into the matter.

A delegation of Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) the chief minister at his official residence in Dehradun on Sunday evening after which a probe was ordered.

Jaffer had resigned on February 8 after he was accused of religious bias in the selection of players.

“The CAU delegation which met the CM had a detailed discussion with him over the issue following which the CM has asked for a probe to be done,” Darshan Singh Rawat, the chief minister’s media coordinator, was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

The probe order comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's veiled remark targeting the government in the matter.

"In the last few years, hate has been normalised so much that even our beloved sport cricket has been marred by it. India belongs to all of us. Do not let them dismantle our unity,” Gandhi tweeted.

Earlier, CAU secretary Mahim Verma alleged that Jaffer had been promoting players from a particular community. Verma also accused Jaffer of bringing a Muslim cleric among the players for Friday prayers.

Jaffer has refuted the allegations of communal bias. He said he was saddened that the communal angle was brought up.

Later on, Verma said that there were no religious overtones in the matter of the resignation of Wasim Jaffer. "His resignation came purely due to cricketing differences over choice of players in the squad,” Verma told TOI.

