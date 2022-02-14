Valentine's Day 2022: Umesh Yadav gets romantic, writes love note for wife Tanya on Twitter

Umesh Yadav celebrated Valentine's Day with his wife Tanya Wadhwa today, on February 14.

He posted pictures of his wife from their romantic getaways where they can be eating together at some beautiful locations all around the world.

He got married to Tanya in 2013 and they have been blessed with a baby girl. She was born in January 1 of 2020.

Since their marriage, Tanya has been travelling with Umesh all over the world wherever he has gone to play.

Thank you for bringing so much love,joy, and adventure into my life. I love you. Happy Valentine's Day _ pic.twitter.com/fxvjjjMZfg — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) February 14, 2022

Here are the pictures shared by Umesh Yadav on Valentine's Day, which is called the festival of love.

Not to forget, Umesh Yadav was bought at his base price of Rs 2 crore by his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. Under Gautam Gambhir, Umesh had a good time with KKR. He was bought by Delhi Capitals last year.

However, Umesh was sold only in the last round of the auction as teams were looking to fill other spots and targeting other players. That was an indication that his IPL value is decreasing with his growing age. He must do well in the upcoming season to stay relevant in the league.