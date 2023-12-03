Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has weighed in on the recent assembly elections, attributing the Congress party's poor performance to the 'Sanatana Dharma' controversy sparked by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin. Prasad commended the BJP's landslide victory and praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Abusing Sanatana Dharma was bound to have it's consequences .

Many congratulations to the BJP for a landslide victory. Just another testimony of the amazing leadership of Prime Minister @narendramodi ji & @AmitShah & great work by the party cadre at grassroot levels_ December 3, 2023

The Veiled Dig at Congress

Venkatesh Prasad didn't hold back as he took a subtle jab at the Congress and its allies in the wake of their disappointing results. He linked the Congress's electoral setback to Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial statement advocating the eradication of Sanatana Dharma. Prasad's social media post highlighted the consequences of abusing religious sentiments and underscored the BJP's triumph.

Sanatana Dharma Controversy Unveiled

The article delves into the origin of the controversy, emphasizing Udhayanidhi Stalin's statement that Sanatana Dharma opposes social justice and equality. It also mentions the BJP's response, attributing the attack to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi's strategy. Party chief JP Nadda's strong condemnation of the INDIA Alliance and questioning their understanding of constitutional provisions is highlighted.

BJP's Triumph in Three States

The focus shifts to the election results, with Venkatesh Prasad extending his congratulations to the BJP for securing a landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. The article provides an overview of the political landscape in these states, emphasizing the BJP's dominance in the Hindi heartland.

Prasad's Praise for BJP Leadership

Venkatesh Prasad's admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah is highlighted, acknowledging their exemplary leadership. Prasad attributes the BJP's success not only to the top leadership but also commends the party cadre for their grassroots-level efforts.