Venkatesh Prasad Meets Suniel Shetty Says, 'Secretly Prayed For KL Rahul'

Renowned Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad, known for his candid criticism of Indian batsman KL Rahul's previous inclusions in Team India, offered a surprising perspective during a recent encounter with Rahul's father-in-law, actor Suniel Shetty. This unique incident occurred during Prasad's visit to the Swami Narayan Temple in New Jersey, United States, where he shared a heartfelt message on social media, expressing his support for Rahul's success in the upcoming World Cup. Prasad's change of heart and public expression of goodwill highlights the dynamic nature of sports personalities and their relationships.

Visited the Swami Narayan temple in New Jeresy with Anna.

Prayed for well being of all Bharatvasis & for the Indian Team to do well in the World Cup. Also secretely prayed for KL to smash it to all corners, have a great world cup and silence his critics like me.

Sab khush rahein. pic.twitter.com/CcVQif41yK — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 22, 2023

Praying for Success



Prasad took to his social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, to document his visit to the Swami Narayan Temple alongside Suniel Shetty. In his post, he revealed that he had offered prayers for the well-being of all Indians and success for the Indian cricket team in the upcoming World Cup. Additionally, Prasad admitted to a secret prayer – one for KL Rahul's stellar performance in the tournament, which would potentially silence critics like himself. His post conveyed a message of unity and sportsmanship, showing that even fierce critics can rally behind a player when the stakes are high.

Prasad's Benevolent Gesture

Venkatesh Prasad's past criticisms of KL Rahul's batting performance had drawn attention and sparked debates among cricket enthusiasts. The Indian cricket community was divided over Rahul's consistency as an opening batsman. Prasad had openly expressed his concerns regarding Rahul's form while partnering with Rohit Sharma at the top of the innings. However, his recent gesture at the temple, coupled with his heartfelt prayer for Rahul's success, hints at the fluid nature of opinions within the cricket fraternity. This instance demonstrates that, in the world of sports, support and goodwill can transcend past criticisms, especially when representing one's nation on a global stage.

KL Rahul's Comeback

The announcement of a robust 17-member squad by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the forthcoming Asia Cup 2023 marked KL Rahul's return to the Indian cricket team. Team India's Chief Selector, Ajit Agarkar, disclosed that Rahul had been nursing a minor injury but was expected to recuperate in time for the second or third game of the Asia Cup. This development was eagerly anticipated by Rahul's fans, who were hopeful for a remarkable performance from the talented batsman.

Rahul's Record

KL Rahul boasts an impressive track record in One Day Internationals (ODIs) for India, having participated in 54 matches and amassing 1986 runs at an average of 45.13, with a strike rate of 86.57. While his form may have fluctuated, his undeniable potential has earned him a place in the Indian squad once again, and fans, alongside well-wishers like Venkatesh Prasad, are eager to see him excel on the global stage.