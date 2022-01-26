Video of MS Dhoni receiving Padma Bhushan in army uniform in 2018 goes VIRAL on Republic Day - WATCH

Former India skipper MS Dhoni remains one of the best captains that cricket has ever witnessed. He has won it all in his time: From the T20I World Cup in 2007 and the 2013 Champions Trophy to the 2011 ODI World Cup on home soil.

Interestingly, exactly seven years after lighting up the Mumbai skyline with an unforgettable six, Dhoni again became the cynosure of all eyes as the honorary Lieutenant Colonel received the Padma Bhushan Award, dressed in an army uniform on April 2, 2018.

It was a happy coincidence for Dhoni as he was conferred with the prestigious civilian honour on the seventh anniversary of their famous ODI World Cup triumph.

The Indian Territorial Army had conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel to Dhoni on November 1, 2011, months after the country lifted its second World Cup under his leadership.

The 37-year-old Dhoni became the second Indian cricketer after Kapil Dev to receive this honour.

As his name was announced, Dhoni marched past the dignitaries present at the Rashtrapathi Bhavan before receiving the honour from President Ram Nath Kovind.

A lot like his batting in his heydays, Dhoni looked pretty much at ease as he walked towards the dais wearing the army uniform.

Here’s the video of Dhoni receiving the Padma Bhushan:

Dhoni, the former skipper who made his international debut against Bangladesh in 2004, went on to play 538 matches across formats during his 16-year-long career. Dhoni played 350 One-Day Internationals, 90 Tests, and 98 T20 Internationals for India.

His last appearance in an international game came in July 2019, when India lost to New Zealand in the semi-final of the World Cup. On August 15, 2020, Dhoni announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing down the curtains on an illustrious career.

During his career, Dhoni amassed 4,876 runs in Tests at an average of 38.09 and scored 10,773 runs in ODIs at an average of 50.57. In T20Is, the swashbuckling batsman scored 1617 runs at a strike rate of 126.13.