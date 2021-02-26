Vinay Kumar announces retirement from all forms of cricket

India cricketer Vinay Kumar on Friday announced retirement from all forms of cricket. The 37-year-old confirmed the development and released an official statement in this regard on Twitter. Kumar has represented India in all formats and has also led Karnataka to consecutive Ranji Trophy triumphs.

"Today "Davangere Express" after running for 25 years and passing so many stations of cricketing life, has finally arrived to a station called "retirement". With lot of mixed emotions, I Vinay Kumar R hereby announce my retirement from international and first class cricket. It is not an easy decision to make, however, there comes a time in every sportsperson`s life where one has to call it a day," Vinay Kumar said in an official statement on Twitter.

Thankyou all for your love and support throughout my career. Today I hang up my boots. #ProudIndian pic.twitter.com/ht0THqWTdP — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) February 26, 2021

The pacer also said that he has been lucky enough to play alongside the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in his career.

"My cricketing experience has been enriched by playing under the great minds of Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Virendra Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma to name the few. Also, I was blessed to have Sachin Tendulkar as a mentor in Mumbai Indians," the pacer said."I have been fortunate enough to represent my country at the highest level and give it all I had to this beautiful game. My journey has been filled with many moments that I will cherish lifelong. I came to Bangalore from Davangere to pursue my dreams. I am very grateful to Karnataka State Cricket Association for giving me the opportunity to represent the state team. From here I went on to play for India and represented the nation in all the formats of the game," he added.

Kumar represented India in one Test, 31 ODIs, and nine T20Is, and has 49 wickets under his name in all the formats combined. The bowler also reprsented Kolkata Knight Riders, Kochi Tuskers Kerela, and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

Meanwhile, under his leadership Karnataka secured back-to-back Ranji Trophy titles in 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.