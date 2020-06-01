Vincy T10 Premier League 2020: Salt Pond Breakers beat La Soufriere Hikers to clinch title

Salt Pond Breakers defeated La Soufriere Hikers by 19 runs to lift the Vincy T10 Premier League 2020 at the Vale Sports Complex in St.Vincent on Sunday.

La Soufriere Hikers won the toss and elected to field first during the summit showdown.

Salt Pond Breakers posted a respectable total of 100 runs in their stipulated 10 overs.

Donwell Hector was the highest scorer for the side with 17-ball 28 runs, including a boundary and two sixes.

Skipper and Opener Sunil Ambris scored nine-ball 15 runs. Benninton Stapleton and Urnel Thomas contributed with 10 and 13 runs, respectively.

Dillon Douglas and Kenson Dalzell bagged two wickets each for La Soufriere Hikers, while Othneil Lewis also chipped in with a wicket.

In reply, Jeremy Layne claimed two wickets, while Ambris, Javid Harry, Delorn Johnson all took two wickets each to help Salt Pond Breakers restrict La Soufriere Hikers to a score of 81 for nine.

Rayan Williams was the top scorer for Hikers with 15-ball 16, followed by Dean Browne's 8-ball 13.

Earlier, Salt Pond Breakers booked their place in the summit showdown of the tournament after beating Grenadines Divers by five wickets in the first semi-final clash on Saturday.

La Soufriere Hikers, on the other hand, defeated Botanic Garden Rangers by 33 runs to storm into the final.