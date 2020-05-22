Vincy T10 Premier League: Complete schedule, squads, live streaming

After a prolonged break due to coronavirus pandemic, live cricket action will make a return to Caribbean when some of the big names from the country take part in Vincy T10 Premier League 2020, which is slated to begin from May 22.

A total of six teams namely Grenadine Divers, La Soufriere Hikers, Salt Pond Breakers, Dark View Explorers, Botanic Gardens Rangers and Fort Charlotte will feature in the tournament.

The Vincent T10 Premier League is organised by St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent.

While all the international cricketing activities across the world remain at halt due to pandemic, the tournament will provide a much-needed relief to the fans as they will be allowed to visit the stadium and watch the games due to less number of coronavirus cases in the island.

Sunil Ambris, pacer Kesrick Williams and Obed McCoy are some of the big names from West Indies who will take part in the league.

Ahead of the league, let us take a look at the complete schedule and squads for the event:

SCHEDULE

May 22, Friday

Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers - 6 PM

La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers - 8 PM

Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers - 10 PM

May 23, Saturday

Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers - 6 PM

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers - 8 PM

Grenadines Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers - 10 PM

May 24, Sunday

Botanic Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers - 6 PM

Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers - 8 PM

Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers - 10 PM

May 25, Monday

Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanic Garden Rangers - 6 PM

La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers - 8 PM

Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers - 10 PM

May 26, Tuesday

Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers - 6 PM

Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers - 8 PM

Botanic Garden Rangers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers - 10 PM

May 27, Wednesday

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadines Divers - 6 PM

Dark View Explorers vs Botanic Garden Rangers - 8 PM

Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers - 10 PM

May 28, Thursday

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers - 6 PM

Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers - 8 PM

La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers - 10 PM

May 29, Friday

La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers - 6 PM

Grenadines Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers - 8 PM

Salt Pond Breakers vs Dark View Explorers - 10 PM

May 30, Saturday

Semifinal 1 - Team 1 vs Team 4 - 6 PM

Semifinal 2 - Team 2 vs Team 3 - 8.30 PM

May 31, Sunday

Third place decider: Loser of semi-final 1 vs Loser of semi-final 2 - 6 PM

FINAL - Winner of semi-final 1 vs Winner of semi-final 2 - 8.30 PM

The full squads are as follows:

Grenadines Divers: Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razine Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Alex Samuel.

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Cody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javod Williams, Denson Hoyte.

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams

Botanic Gardens Rangers: Kesrick Williams, Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benniton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christroy John, Urnel Thomas.

La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Browne, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain

The live streaming of the matches will take place on Fancode app.