Vinod Kambli 2.0? Fans Blast Prithvi Shaw After Cricketer's Dance Party Video Goes Viral- WATCH

Prithvi Shaw, who turned 25 on November 9, faced backlash after sharing a video of his birthday celebration online. Scroll down to check some of the reactions. 

Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2024, 04:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India's young and talented batter, Prithvi Shaw, turned 25 on November 9, a day that brought mixed reactions from fans and critics alike. While the birthday itself was cause for celebration, Shaw received some significant news as he was named among Mumbai’s list of 28 probables for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scheduled from November 23 to December 15.

Prithvi Shaw's Wild Dance Viral Video Sparks Backlash

On his 25th birthday, Shaw shared a video on his Instagram story, showing him dancing and celebrating with friends, presumably during his birthday party. The video quickly went viral on social media platforms, but not for the reasons Shaw might have hoped. Instead of appreciation, he faced severe backlash from fans who criticized him for not focusing on his fitness and discipline factors that had previously led to his exclusion from domestic squads.

A T20 Comeback For Shaw?

Shaw’s inclusion in the list comes after he was previously released from Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy squad due to fitness and disciplinary issues. The announcement sparked hopes of a T20 comeback for the young batter, who has been known for his explosive batting at the top of the order. However, his return to competitive cricket has been overshadowed by an off-field controversy.

Fans Question Shaw’s Commitment

The social media response was harsh, with many fans declaring Shaw's career as "finished" and criticizing him for not putting in the hard work needed to reclaim a spot in the national team. Shaw, once hailed as one of India's most promising young talents, has faced challenges on and off the field in recent years, and this latest incident has only added fuel to the fire.

As Shaw gears up for the T20 tournament, the focus will shift from his social life to his performance on the pitch. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether he can put his past behind him and make a successful return to the game he once dominated as a prodigious talent.

