हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

Vinod Kambli arrested for ramming his car into residential society's gate

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli is news for all the wrong reasons again. The left-handed batter, who is a close friend of legend Sachin Tendulkar, was arrested for ramming his car into the gate of his residential society in Bandra in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, a police official said.

Vinod Kambli arrested for ramming his car into residential society&#039;s gate
(Source: Twitter)

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli is news for all the wrong reasons again. The left-handed batter, who is a close friend of legend Sachin Tendulkar, was arrested for ramming his car into the gate of his residential society in Bandra in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, a police official said.

He said Kambli, who also allegedly argued with the complex's watchman and some residents after the incident, was released on bail later.

Kambli has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage), the Bandra police station official added.

Later Mumbai Police stated that: "Vinod Kambli was arrested and was released on bail. His medical examination has been done at Bhabha hospital and his blood sample has also been preserved for CA."

With PTI inputs

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketVinod KambliMumbai Police
Next
Story

Rohit Sharma breaks THIS T20I record held previously by Pakistan's Shoaib Malik

Must Watch

PT3M59S

Russian army entered Kharkiv