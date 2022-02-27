Vinod Kambli arrested for ramming his car into residential society's gate

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli is news for all the wrong reasons again. The left-handed batter, who is a close friend of legend Sachin Tendulkar, was arrested for ramming his car into the gate of his residential society in Bandra in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, a police official said.

He said Kambli, who also allegedly argued with the complex's watchman and some residents after the incident, was released on bail later.

Kambli has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage), the Bandra police station official added.

Later Mumbai Police stated that: "Vinod Kambli was arrested and was released on bail. His medical examination has been done at Bhabha hospital and his blood sample has also been preserved for CA."

With PTI inputs