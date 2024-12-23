Vinod Kambli, former India cricketer, has been admitted to a private hospital in Thane district in Maharashtra after his health deteriorated. The 52-year-old Kambli has been admitted to the hospital in the Kalher area of Bhiwandi town.

According to a PTI report, medical examinations have revealed clots in Kambli's brain. Dr Vivek Trivedi, who is treating Kambli, said the former India batter initially complained of urinary infection and cramps following which he was admitted to the hospital on Saturday.

However, after a series of examinations the medical team supervising him at Akruti Hospital found clots in his brain, Trivedi informed.

The doctor further informed that Kambli's health is being constantly monitored and the team will carry out additional medical examinations on Tuesday. Trivedi also mentioned that the hospital in-charge S Singh has decided to provide life-long free treatment to Kambli at his medical facility.

Vinod Kambli On Kapil Dev's Offer

Earlier, Vinod Kambli had agreed to Kapil Dev's 1983 World Cup-winning team's proposal to enter rehab amid concerns over his health and financial crisis.

Notably, Kapil and Co. had come forward with an offer to help Kambli get back on his feet, but only if the former India batter was willing to take the necessary measures and enter rehabilitation.

Apart from Kapil Dev, legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar also came forward and offered to help Kambli, who has already been to rehab 14 times.

While admitting about his financial distress, the 52-year-old credited his wife for managing everything.

"Bad (on his financial condition). But the manner in which my wife has handled everything, hats off to her. [Sunil] Gavaskar was the first to react (to Kapil Dev's offer). Sure, I have no hesitation (to enter rehab), because until I have my family with me, I'm not afraid of anything, anybody. I will complete it and return. I will come back," Kambli said on Vickey Lalwani's YouTube channel.

In 2022, Kambli revealed that his only source of income is BCCI's pension, which amounts to Rs 30,000 per month.