VIP vs EMI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ILT20 Match No. 15 VIP vs EMI in Abu Dhabi, 730PM IST, January 24

Desert Vipers are set to lock horns with MI Emirates at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (January 24). The match no. 15 of the ILT20 2023 will have Vipers going head to head with the MI Emirates. Desert Vipers registered their first loss of the tournament against Gulf Giants on Sunday and will look to turn things around and get back to winning ways. Similarly, MI Emirates also faced defeat after a three-game winning streak coming to an end. Alex Hales is in fine form at the moment and he will look to make an impact in tonight's blockbuster clash.

MI Emirates captain Kieron Pollard is also in fine form as he smashed 86 runs off just 38 balls smashing 8 fours and 6 sixes in a recent match.

VIP vs EMI ILT20 Match details

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

Date: Tuesday (January 24)

VIP vs EMI Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Sam Billings

Batters: Waseem Muhammad, Alex Hales, A Fletcher

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: G Atkinson, Corttrell, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Captain: Kieron Pollard

Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Kieron Pollard smashed 86 runs from just 38 balls including 8 fours & 6 sixes.



What a knock by the MI Emirates captain. pic.twitter.com/BA9oJlFRBq — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 22, 2023

VIP vs EMI Probable XIs

Desert Vipers: Benny Howell, Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Ben Duckett, Ruben Trumpelmann, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Curran, Sheldon Cottrell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sherfane Rutherford

MI Emirates: Kieron Pollard (c), Samit Patel, Trent Boult, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran, Imran Tahir, Will Smeed, Zahir Khan, Jordan Thompson, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Najibullah Zadran, Bas de Leede, Brad Wheal.