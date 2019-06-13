Virat Kohli 57 runs short of being the fastest batsman to 11000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli is on the verge of creating yet another world record. The Indian captain is just 57 runs away from 11,000 runs in One Day Internationals. If Kohli scores 57 in the ICC World Cup 2019 match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Thursday, he will be the quickest to the milestone in 222 innings.

He will be third Indian and ninth overall to reach the 11,000-run mark. The legendary Sachin Tendulkar is currently the fastest to 11,000 runs in 276 innings (284 matches). He is followed by former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting who reached the milestone in 286 innings (295 matches) and Sourav Ganguly in 288 innings (298 matches).

Kohli has played in 229 ODIs till the New Zealand match and has batted in 221 of them scoring 10,943 runs at an average of 59.47. He has 41 hundreds and 50 half-centuries under his belt with 183 against Pakistan being his highest. The star batsman has remained not out 37 times.

He is already the fastest to 10,000 ODI runs which he reached in his 205th innings (213 matches) during the games against the West Indies on October 24, 2018 in Visakhapatnam. Kohli had scored a blistering 157 runs in 129 balls with 13 fours and four sixes to power India to 321/6 but the match had ended in a tie after the West Indies too scored 321/7. Before Kohli, it was Tendulkar who headed the list of fastest to 10,000 ODI runs. He had reached the milestone in 259 innings (266 matches) against Australia in Indore on March 31, 2001.

Kohli is currently ninth in the list of all-time scorers in ODI cricket. All the players above him in the list have retired. Tendulkar is at the top of the list with 18,426 ODI runs, followed by Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (14,234), Ponting (13,704), Sri Lankan Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430), Mahela Jayawardene (12,650), Inzamam-ul-Haq (11,739), Jacques Kallis (11,579) and Ganguly (11,363).

While New Zealand are at the top of the ICC World Cup 2019 points table with six points after winning all their three matches, India are at the fourth spot with four points following their wins against South Africa and defending champions Australia.