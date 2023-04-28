'Kya Lag Raha Hoon Mai...', Virat Kohli Admits Embarrassment Over Past Fashion Choices In Viral Photo With Ishant Sharma - Watch

Virat Kohli, the 34-year-old right-handed batter, is renowned for his impeccable batting skills and leadership style on the cricket field. Off the field, he is equally famous for his fashion sense and brand endorsements. With a massive fan following on social media, he currently holds the title of the most-followed Indian on Instagram.

However, Kohli admits that his fashion sense wasn't always as impressive as it is today. In a video that is making rounds on social media, the cricketer can be seen discussing his early days' style. He confesses that when he looks at his old photos, he feels embarrassed by his fashion choices. In retrospect, he realizes that he used to think of himself as a fashion icon, but his perspective has changed over the years.

"Calling it a fashion sense is a very refined term. I had corduroy pants, and they were bell bottoms, boots with high heels, and a printed shirt with big embroidery on it, and I used to think, "Kya lag raha hoon mai, mere se jyada stylish toh koi hai he nahi. But when I see the pictures now, my god, it is such an embarrassment," Kohli said in the video.

Kohli is currently part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League. He is in exceptional form, having scored 333 runs in eight matches, including five half-centuries. This makes him the second-highest run-scorer in the league so far.

It's not just Kohli's cricketing skills that make him a popular figure, but his off-field persona also adds to his appeal. With his impressive style sense, he is a trendsetter among his fans and followers, inspiring them to up their fashion game. Despite his initial fashion missteps, Kohli's evolution into a style icon showcases his ability to adapt and improve, making him an inspiration to many.