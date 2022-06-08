Former India captain Virat Kohli was spotted at the Mumbai Airport today (June 8) with wife Anushka Sharma. A video of Kohli holding Anushka's hand went viral on the internet with fans saying 'they are so humble' for the most popular and loved couple of India.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma never fail to impress with their polite and cute gesture. Similar moment took place at the Mumbai airport when the couple arrived and were seen on the camera walking hand in hand. The video is now getting thousands of likes and love from the fans around the globe.

The couple got married in the year 2017 and since then they have been setting major couple goals. Both of them are always supporting each other and Anushka has been seen coming to watch her husband play for the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore and India.

Checkout the video of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the Mumbai airport below...

They are so so humble and down to earth — Navneet Anand (@iamNavneetanand) June 8, 2022

Taking about Kohli to be specific, former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain completed 200 million followers on Instagram which makes him the first Indian to achieve this feat on the social media platform. This leaves the RCB star behind footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the list of active athletes with over 200 million followers on Instagram.

Team India will host South Africa in the 5-match T20I series starting on Thursday (June 9) with KL Rahul leading the Men in Blue from the front. Virat Kohli along with regular skipper Rohit Sharma and pacer Jasprit Bumrah have been rested.

