Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's noble gesture for stray animals, check Virushka's efforts HERE

The Virat Kohli Foundation on Tuesday (September 14) inaugurated a trauma and rehab centre for stray animals at Madh, Malad in Mumbai. Earlier this year, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had announced that he was setting up two animal care facilities in Mumbai.

The Centre will treat injured stray animals in the area, and a team of 10 experts will be in charge of running the operation, in collaboration with a leading Indian animal healthcare company. As a part of the initiative, a fully equipped Ambulance will be available at the centre for emergency calls. Additionally, will provide medicines to support the stray animals at the centre.

Meanwhile, Kohli credited his wife Anushka Sharma for making him see the difficulties faced by stray animals in the city.

We are proud to announce that after months of hard work, our Trauma & Rehab Centre for Stray Animals in association with Vivaldis & Awaaz is now ready for operations. The Malad centre will treat injured stray animals & provide them with medical support

Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma has lent her support on numerous occasions to animal welfare, and animal rights. Inspired by Anushka's passion for animals, Virat, through his foundation, is looking for opportunities to help stray animals.

"I admire Anushka's dedication towards the welfare of animals, and I have drawn my inspiration from her. It is our dream to create a safer space for the stray animals of our city. We are excited to announce that the centre is ready, and hope to make a difference through this noble initiative," Kohli said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Virat Kohli Foundation so far has primarily focused on supporting aspiring athletes from all over India. However, Kohli is now looking to go beyond the sports arena and use his current associations and partnerships to create infrastructure and make resources available to those in need. VKF will now be setting up education, healthcare, and animal welfare projects.