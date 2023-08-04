Virat Kohli And Babar Azam Decide The Winner Of India Vs Pakistan Matches In ICC Events? Here's What Stats Say

Cricket fans around the world eagerly anticipate the intense clashes between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in ICC events. The mouthwatering contest is set to take place in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli was the hero of India's Win the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 while in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, it was Babar Azam who shined with the bat. Fans just can't wait to see both these legends of the game clash again.

One fascinating observation that emerges from these encounters is that the nation with the better performance from their respective batting maestros, Virat Kohli for India and Babar Azam for Pakistan, often emerges victorious. Let's delve into some of the recent ICC matches between the two cricketing giants to understand how these two prolific batsmen have influenced the outcomes.

India vs Pakistan - Champions Trophy 2017 (Group Stage) In this gripping encounter, Virat Kohli's brilliance was on full display as he scored a magnificent 81 not out, anchoring India's innings. On the other hand, Babar Azam could only manage 8 runs before falling victim to the Indian bowlers. Kohli's match-winning knock led India to victory, setting the tone for the rest of the tournament.

These stats paint a fascinating picture of the rivalry between these two outstanding batsmen and the impact they have on their teams in ICC events. The matches have often been closely contested, with Kohli and Babar's performances playing a defining role in determining the winner.

As cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the next India vs Pakistan clash, all eyes will once again be on the battle between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, as their exceptional batting skills could once again prove to be the deciding factor in this enthralling rivalry.