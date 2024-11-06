Virat Kohli And Babar Azam To Play In The Same Team? Afro-Asia Cup Revival After Nearly Two Decades Could Bring This Iconic Partnership Closer

In a potential breakthrough for international cricket, the iconic Afro-Asia Cup is gearing up for a comeback after almost two decades. This unique tournament, last held in 2007, would allow top players from Asian and African teams to compete together, offering fans a rare chance to see Indian and Pakistani players on the same side. While diplomatic challenges have kept bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan on hold, the Afro-Asia Cup presents an exciting opportunity for these players to unite under the same banner, creating an unprecedented spectacle.

ACA Confirms Plans, Eyes Financial Boost

The African Cricket Association (ACA) recently announced that plans are underway for the tournament’s return. Speaking after the ACA’s Annual General Meeting, interim chair Tavengwa Mukuhlani emphasized the financial benefits of reviving the tournament. "The Afro-Asia Cup, apart from the cricket, brings much-needed financial input to the organization, and the appetite is huge from both ends. We have had conversations with our counterparts within the Asia Cricket Council, and obviously, our African contingents want the Afro-Asia Cup to be revived," Mukuhlani stated.

The ACA, however, has yet to submit a formal proposal to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), and a recent ACC meeting in Malaysia did not feature the Afro-Asia Cup on its agenda. While some logistics remain, the intent from the ACA has stirred excitement across both continents, as fans eagerly await the prospect of such a historic event.

If the tournament returns, the competition for spots in the Asian squad is expected to be intense, especially with Afghanistan’s recent strides in cricket. Leading players like Babar Azam and Virat Kohli could find themselves sharing the same dressing room, an event that would make headlines around the world.

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli Together? Fans Anticipate a Star-Studded Asian XI

In today’s cricketing landscape, a lineup featuring Indian and Pakistani stars together would be a dream come true for fans. If the Afro-Asia Cup materializes, cricket enthusiasts could witness modern greats like Pakistan's Babar Azam and India’s Virat Kohli batting together, a scenario previously seen only in multi-nation tournaments like the Asia Cup. Other leading players, including Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga, and Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan, would add further quality to the Asian side, making the squad one of the most formidable in recent times.

Afro-Asian Rivalry: A Brief History

The Afro-Asia Cup first took place in 2005 on South African soil, followed by a 2007 edition hosted in India. The competition showcased intense matchups between the best players from Africa and Asia. The inaugural event saw cricket legends from the continent in action, with the Asian XI led by Pakistan’s Inzamam-ul-Haq, alongside five Indian players, including Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Anil Kumble, Ashish Nehra, and Rahul Dravid. In the 2007 edition, Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene captained a star-studded squad featuring India’s MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh, Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, and Zaheer Khan.

Excitement Brews, But Awaiting Official Approval

Although the ACA has initiated discussions with the ACC, no formal request has been submitted yet, and the ACC has not publicly confirmed its interest in reviving the Afro-Asia Cup. However, the ACA remains optimistic, with Mukuhlani highlighting the tremendous fan interest and potential economic impact.