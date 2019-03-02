Virat Kohli and company to be seen in new jersey in 2019 ICC World Cup

The Indian national cricket team has unveiled its all-new jersey for the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup, which is slated to be held from May 30 to July 14 in England and Wales.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni, top-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane and youngster Prithvi Shaw presented Team India's new kit at a launch event on Friday, on the eve of the side's opening ODI against Australia.

Besides them, Indian women T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur and opener Jemimah Rodrigues were also present at the launch, the International Cricket Council (ICC) reported.

The interesting part about this new jersey is that the dates of India's Twenty20 and 50-over World Cup victories are engraved on the back collar of the t-shirt.

Announcing the same, opener Rohit Sharma was quoted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as saying, "This is our new jersey, which we will be sporting during the ODI series. It helps to be agile on the field. One interesting fact is, along with all the colours, the dates when we won the first World Cup, the T20 World Cup, and our second 50-over World Cup winning date in Mumbai."

The Indian men’s cricket team will be seen donning the jersey for the first time during the five-match ODI series against Australia--which is the Men in Blue's last leg of limited-over fixtures ahead of the mega event.